Barcelona has announced the squad for La Liga 2020-21 for the match against Real Betis which will be held later today at the Camp Nou. Fortunately, Ronald Koeman has no fresh injury concerns. Philippe Coutinho and Ronald Araujo are down with a hamstring injury. Samuel Umtiti is also down with a knee injury. Matheus Fernandes will also miss out per the manager’s decision. The team took to social media and posted a 23-member squad for the upcoming game. Barcelona walks into the game with a 2-1 win over Dynamo Kyiv and they had faced a draw 1-1 draw against Alaves. Barcelona vs Real Betis, La Liga 2020-21, Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Talking about Barcelona, Clement Lenglet and Sergi Roberto could be featured into the playing 11 in the match. Whereas former Juventus player Miralem Pjanic and youngster Sergino Dest will be missing from the squad. For Real Betis, Dani Martin and Victor Camarasa are the ones who are about to missing from the squad due to an injury. Teal Betis enters the game with a 0-3 loss against Real Sociedad in their last La Liga 2020-21 match. Juanmi and Andres Guardado also might not feature in the playing XI. Now, let’s have a look at the playing XI for both sides below:

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong; Pedri, Messi, Fati; Griezmann

Real Betis: Bravo; Emerson, Mandi, Bartra, Moreno; Carvalho, Rodriguez; Fekir, Canales, Tello; Sanabria

Barcelona is placed on number 12 of the La Liga 2020-21 points table with 12 points in their kitty. Whereas, Real Betis features on number seven with 12 points in their kitty.

