A couple of days ago, Barcelona had won the Copa del Rey 2021 against Athletic Bilbao. Obviously, the players made sure to capture the moment on their phones. Thus, they had lined up with the gong and even took pictures of themselves to cherish the moments. This is when the players of Barcelona lined up around Lionel Messi to click pictures with him. This also gave a rise to the speculation if Messi was quitting Barcelona this year. For a while now there have been speculations about Lionel Messi quitting Barcelona. Lionel Messi Says Losing El Clasico Was a ‘Bad’ Thing, But Happy With Strong Position in La Liga 2021.

However, Barcelona's new President Joan Laporta has said that he wanted Lionel Messi to stay back and would do whatever to make him stay. This happened just after Laporta took over as the President. But the video has given a rise to a host of speculations. In the video we see the teammates lining up one by one for clicking a snap with him. The video of the incident was shared on social media and is now making the rounds of the internet.

Check out the video below:

Quand les jeunes du Barça souhaitent immortaliser la victoire avec Messi 😄📸#lequipeFOOT #AthleticBarca pic.twitter.com/quC8BKDmao — la chaine L'Équipe (@lachainelequipe) April 17, 2021

Messi had scored a couple of goals in the game and also said that Barcelona is the club of his life. However, he regretted the fact that Barcelona lost the El Clasico battle for the third time in a row.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2021 08:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).