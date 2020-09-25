Luis Suarez is leaving Barcelona in the summer and the Uruguayan is tipped to join Spanish rivals Atletico Madrid, although no official confirmation has been made by either side. The 33-year-old spent six years at the Catalan club, winning a Champions League and four La Liga’s, but his exit was not on good terms as the club’s third-highest goal-scorer was forced out by the board despite a year being left on his contract. Luis Suarez All Set to Join Atletico Madrid After Spending Six Years With Barcelona, Heartbroken Fans Post Tweets on Social Media.

Barcelona recently confirmed that Luis Suarez will be leaving the club in the summer. The Uruguayan was a great servant for the Blaugranas, scoring countless goals and winning several titles. The 33-year-old also had a good relationship both on and off the field with skipper Lionel Messi, who has slammed the Barcelona board for the way they treated 33-year-old and have forced him out of the club. Lionel Messi Absent From the Latest Ad Shoot of Barcelona, Fans Ask "Where's Messi?'.

Lionel Messi in his farewell message to Luis Suarez wrote ‘How difficult it is going to be not to continue sharing the day to day with you, both on the courts and outside. We will miss them so much. It will be rare to see you with another shirt and much more to face you.’

However, the Barcelona captain also took a jibe at the club's hierarchy, stating their treatment of Luis Suarez doesn’t surprise him. ‘You deserved to depart like what you are: one of the most important players in the club’s history, achieving important things both as a group and individually. Not for them to kick you out like they have done. But the truth is nothing surprises me any more.’ Wrote the 33-year-old.

See Post

Lionel Messi himself has been in loggerheads with the Barcelona board. The 33-year-old earlier in the year slammed the hierarchy for blaming players for the sacking of manager Ernesto Valverde and also for spreading fake news about the team not taking pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, Lionel Messi wanted to leave Barcelona but wasn’t allowed to as the club refused to sell him for free, a clause which the Argentine believed existed in his contract. After staying at the club, Lionel Messi said he had made the club aware about his intentions but President Josep Bartomeu didn’t let him leaver despite a verbal agreement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 03:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).