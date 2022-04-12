Robert Lewandowski looks certain to leave Bayern Munich in the summer. The Polish striker has reached an impasse with the Bavarian club during negotiations for a new contract and could be on the move in the summer. Barcelona are tipped as the favourites to sign the forward and it is understood that the Poland international is also keen on the move. Robert Lewandowski Transfer Update: Manchester United Receive Boost In Pursuit of Bayern Munich Star.

According to a report from Intertia Sport, Robert Lewandowski has agreed to join Barcelona in the summer. The Polan international will sign a three-year deal with the Catalan club. PSG, Manchester City and Liverpool were also interested in the Poland striker, but he has opted for a move to Camp Nou.

The 33-year-old still has a year left on his contract at Bayern Munich which ends in 2023. However, he wanted his future sorted out before the start of the new season and was hoping to sign a new deal with the Bavarians. However, it looks unlikely at the moment which has resulted in the Poland international looking for a new club.

Robert Lewandowski dreams of playing in the La Liga and believes it could boost his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or. The Pole has been in sensational form. This season, he has managed an outstanding 46 goals and four assists from 40 matches across all competitions.

If the striker leaves in the summer, Barcelona will need to pay a fee to acquire his services. The Catalans are working under a strict budget and will need to sell some players to fund the move.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2022 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).