FC Barcelona has an all-important clash against Bayern Munich where they need a win at Nou Camp to keep their hopes of qualification to the round of 16 alive. They are currently third in the standings behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan and were lucky to escape with a draw against Inter in their last game. With the board investing heavily in the summer, the pressure will only grow further on Xavi if they drop to the Europa League. They have been decent in La Liga but came up short versus Real Madrid when it mattered the most. Bayern Munich on the other hand had a poor start in their domestic league which they have made up ground. But in Europe, they have been flying high and remain one of the most feared opposition. Barcelona versus Bayern Munich will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. PSG 7–2 Maccabi Haifa, UEFA Champions League 2022–23: Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe Shine As Parisians Run Riot (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Memphis Depay, Andreas Christensen, and Ronald Araujo while Sergi Roberto misses out for Barcelona with injuries. Frenkie de Jong could be included in the starting eleven in place of Gavi with skipper Sergio Busquets and Pedri as his partners. Robert Lewandowski has a lot riding on his shoulders and he will expect some quality services from his wide men - Ousmane Dembele and Ferran Torres.

Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sane, Lucas Hernandez, and Bouna Sarr are not part of the match-day squad for Bayern Munich as they are unfit. Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala, and Serge Gnabry offer pace and trickery in the attacking third and with a finisher like Sadio Mane in the team, the Bavarians will be fairly confident in front of the goal. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Gortezka in midfield will play the role of the enforcer with their high-pressing game.

When is Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Camp Nou in Barcelona. The game will be held on October 27, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster of the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps. It should be a high-scoring game but one that is likely going to end in a draw.

