Barcelona will be hoping they are in the title race during the final game week of the season but first face Celta Vigo in their final home game this term. The clash will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium in Barcelona on May 16, 2021 (Sunday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2020-21 live streaming details can scroll down below. BAR vs CEV Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21.

Barcelona find themselves four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid going into the final two fixtures of the season and winning the league remains a long shot. Ronald Koeman’s men have won just twice in their last five games, falling off the form at a crucial point and will be aiming to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, Celta Vigo are battling for European qualification and will look to take three points away from the Catalans, who have had a poor record at home this campaign. Ronald Koeman Doubtful About Barcelona Clinching La Liga 2021 Title After 3-3 Draw Against Levante.

When is Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium in Barcelona on May 16, 2021 (Sunday). The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo match will not be available in India as there are no broadcasters available for La Liga 2020-21 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Since there are no broadcasters available in India for La Liga 2020-21, fans cannot watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo match on any platform. Fans can, however, watch the free live streaming online of Barcelona vs Celta Vigo match on the La Liga official Facebook page through Facebook Watch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2021 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).