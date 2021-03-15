Barcelona will take on bottom-placed Huesca in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Camp Nou Stadium on March 15, 2021 (late Monday Night). Ronald Koeman’s team are looking to close the gap on leaders Atletico Madrid and will look to record a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Barcelona vs Huesca, La Liga 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Lionel Messi Focused in Training Ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga Match Against Huesca (Watch Video).

Barcelona have c chance to get back into the title race after a poor start to the season and will be looking to move within four points of Diego Simeone’s team by recording a victory. Meanwhile, Huesca are at the bottom of the team standings, winning just one of their past five league games but have an opportunity to move up the ladder with all three points.

When is Barcelona vs Huesca, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Barcelona vs Huesca match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Camp Nou Stadium. The match will take place on March 16, 2021 (Tuesday) and the match is set to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Huesca, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, TV channels in India do not hold the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21. So, the Barcelona vs Huesca match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Huesca, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available, fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Barcelona vs Huesca for free.

