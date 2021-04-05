Barcelona will like to extend their purple patch as they resume their La Liga 2020-21 campaign with a match against Real Valladolid. The encounter takes place at Camp Nou on Tuesday (April 6). The international break came at the wrong time for the Catalan Giants as they were on a roll since their exit in UEFA Champions League. The Blaugrana thrashed Huesca 4-1 at home before hammering Real Sociedad 6-1. On the other hand, 16th place Real Valladolid are in a relegation battle and would like to avoid a defeat. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the BAR vs VLD match. Barcelona vs Real Valladolid Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team.

The home side, ranked third in the team standings, has a lot to play for in this contest, with table-toppers Atletico Madrid being just four points ahead. While they can't go past the Atletico side after this game, a win would definitely see them displacing arch-rivals Read Madrid at second place. Coming to the head-to-head record, Barcelona have won eight of their last nine games against Real Valladolid. The minnows' only victory over the Blaugrana this decade came in the 2013-14 season. As the game takes a countdown, let's look at the streaming and other information.

When is Barcelona vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Camp Nou Stadium. The match will take place on April 6, 2021 (Tuesday Mid-Night) and the match is set to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, TV channels in India do not hold the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21. So, the Barcelona vs Real Valladolid match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available, fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Barcelona vs Real Valladolid for free.

