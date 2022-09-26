Bayern Munich are keeping a tab on Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko after the player has announced his presence in Bundesliga in style. According to several media reports, the 17-year-old German player has attracted the Bavarians with his fluid playing style. The German attacker stole the show in Borussia Dortmund's 1-0 win over Schalke with a 79th minute powerful header. Bayern are not the only team that are interested in signing him as top sides like Real Madrid and PSG have also shown interest in him. Jude Bellingham Transfer News: Manchester City Join Manchester United, Liverpool in Race For Borussia Dortmund Midfielder

According to a report from Bild, Bayern Munich will chase the young German in the upcoming transfer window. Julian Nagelsmann has faced issues in finding a suitable goal scorer in the team after the departure of Robert Lewandowski who has joined Barcelona this summer. New recruit Sadio Mane, despite being influential for the German champions, has been unable to find the back of the nets week in and week out. With Moukoko's contract with the Black and Yellows coming to an end in the 2023 summer window, many are of the view that Bayern could go all the way to rope in him.