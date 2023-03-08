Bayern Munich hosts Paris Saint Germain in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash with the tie delicately poised. Although the Bavarians are 1-0 up thanks to their win in Paris, the talent in the PSG squad makes them a tough nut to crack. Bayern Munich are involved in a crunch title race with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin but with back-to-back wins in the league, they are full of confidence. PSG are leading their league as well but for them, the passage to being crowned champions looks easy and hence their focus is to survive this European challenge. Bayern Munich versus Paris Saint Germain will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. Neymar Ruled Out for Remainder of Season With Ankle Injury, PSG and Brazil Star Set to Undergo Surgery in Doha.

Neymar, Presnel Kimpembe, Achraf Hakimi, and Renato Sanches are the players missing out for Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will play as a front two for the visitors with a five man midfield providing balance between defence and attack. Marco Verratti is crucial player in the middle as he is capable of maintain possession despite the opposition pressing higher up the pitch. Vitinha and Bryan Ruiz will try and join the attack with each possible opportunity.

Sadio Mane is likely to start on the bench for the home side which will opt for a 3-4-2-1 formation. Yann Sommer will start in goal with Manuel Neuer injured. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Gortezka in midfield make up the engine. Jamal Musiala, the talented wonderkid, will slot in the left side of a three-man attack and PSG will do well to keep him quiet.

When is Bayern Munich vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Bayern Munich vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 round of 16 match will be played at Allianz Arena in Munich. The game will be held on March 09, 2023 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Kyle Walker 'Exposes Himself' In A Bar, Manchester City Defender Likely to Face Police Action After Video of Him Flashing His Private Part Goes Viral.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcast for UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Bayern Munich vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the Bayern Munich vs PSG match live streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV apps. It will be a tough game for both the sides and the game is likely going to end in a draw with Bayern Munich progressing.

