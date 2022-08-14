Bayern Munich, the defending champions, start their Bundesliga 2022-23 campaign today, August 14 against Wolfsburg at Allianz Arena. The Bavarians kicked off their league journey with a 6-1 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt in their season opener. Today's match could be another goal-fest for Julian Nagelsmann's team who have already clinched one title this season. Bayern beat RB Leipzig 5-3 to lift the DFL Super cup trophy. On the other hand, Wolfsburg surprisingly drew 2-2 against Werder in an eventful opening game of their season. Bayern match would be a real test for them in which they would want to edge the reigning champions. Scroll down below to check the live telecast and online live streaming of the match in India. Frenkie de Jong Transfer News: Dutch Player Tells Barcelona Teammates He Is Likely To Join Manchester United This Summer

Bayern will play host to Wolfsburg and they would aim to continue their winning start to the 2022-23 season in Bundesliga. Nagelsmann would go with the same squad that thrashed Frankfurt 6-1 in an away game. Stars like Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Marvel Sabitzer and Sadio Mane would start for the hosts while Manuel Neuer would be between the sticks. Bayern roped in top players like Mane, Matthijs Ligt, Mathys Tel, Marcel Sabitzer and Dayot Upamecano this summer. Meanwhile, their top goal scorer Robert Lewandowski has left for Barcelona through a unpleasant transfer deal. The new boys are also expected to feature in the starting lineup.

For Wolfsburg, they could make changes to the starting XI that started against Werder last week. Niko Kovac could bench Wimmer and start Ridle Baku in this away match. Max Cruse also would be in the starting lineup. Nmecha, Arnold, Brekalo and Marmoush would be starters for the German side against the champions. The visitors, having finished 12th in the Bundesliga last season, would look to shock Nagelsmann's team at Allianz Arena in the second week of the season.

When is Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg, Bundesliga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg, Bundesliga 2022-23 will be played at Allianz Arena. The game will be held on August 14, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg, Bundesliga 2022-23 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the rights to telecast the Bundesliga matches live in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg, Bundesliga 2022-23 Football Match?

The official app of Sony Sports, SonyLIV would provide the online live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg match in India. Fans must subscribe to the app to catch the live action.

