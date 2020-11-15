Belgium vs England, UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: England will look to complete a double over Belgium when they meet the world’s top-ranked team in their next UEFA Nations League 2020-21 group match. England are third in League A Group 2 of the UEFA Nations League but can climb on top with a win against Belgium, who they must also beat to stay alive in the tournament. Roberto Martinez's side lead Group 2 with nine points from four games while England are two points behind. Anything other than a win against Belgium will take England’s fortunes out of their own hands. Belgium vs England Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Nations League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team.

Belgium can book a place in the UEFA Nations League finals with a win against England and a draw in their final group stage match against Denmark, who are second in the standings with seven points. But Kevin de Bruyne and co will do well to remember the 1-2 defeat to Gareth Southgate’s team last month. England, however, are depleted for this match with injuries and suspension ruling out a number of regular first-team starters while Belgium are without Eden Hazard.

When Is Belgium vs England Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of 2020/21 UEFA Nations Game

Belgium vs England Group A2 match of UEFA Nations League will take place on November 16 (Sunday midnight). The match is scheduled to be held at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the King Power Stadium.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Belgium vs England, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can live telecast Belgium vs England match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten and Sony Ten HD channels to catch the live-action of the League A Group 2 match on their television sets.

Is Belgium vs England, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Football fans can also catch the live action of Belgium vs England match online. SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Network, will be live streaming the UEFA Nations League Group 2 match online for fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2020 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).