Benfica will take on Bayern Munich in the latest round of UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2021-22 fixtures in Group E. The clash will be played at the Estadio da Luz Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal on October 20, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Both teams will be aiming to continue their undefeated run. Meanwhile, fans searching for Benfica vs Bayern Munich, UCL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Barcelona Scripts THIS Unwanted Record After 3-0 Defeat Against Benfica in UCL 2021-22 Match.

Benfica have had a sensational start to their season and find themselves in a great position heading into the third UCL fixture. A win will see them topple Bayern Munich from the top and replace them as the new leaders. The Lisbon side are on a five-game winning run and the win over Barcelona will give them huge confidence. Meanwhile, the Bavarians are fresh off a thrashing of German heavyweights Bayer Leverkusen and will be looking to 100 per cent record intact. Robert Lewandowski & Serge Gnabry Score Twice to Take Bayern Munich to 5-1 Win Over Bayer Leverkusen in Bundesliga 2021-22.

When is Benfica vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Benfica vs Bayern Munich clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Estadio da Luz Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal on October 21, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Benfica vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Benfica vs Bayern Munich on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Benfica vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Benfica vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

