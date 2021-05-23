So we are inching towards the end of the season in the Serie A 2020-21 and the Sunday today is spiced up because both Juventus and AC Milan are fighting for a spot on the Champions League 2020-21. Now, in this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 team for the game but before that, let's have a quick look at the preview of the game. So Juventus will be boarding the flight to Bologna and a win here would help them a bit, but more so, they need AC Milan or Napoli to drop points. Cristiano Ronaldo Included in 22-Member Juventus Squad For Serie A 2020-21 Match Against Bologna, Check Predicted Starting Line-Up for BOL vs JUV.

So the last time when Juventus met AC Milan in the Serie A 2020-21, they won the game 2-0. This time as well the team will be looking forward to a win. Juventus has had a forgettable campaign in the season. The team has no roaster issues, unlike Bologna. The home team will be without the services of their five major players. This will be the last time that we see Gianluigi Buffon on the Juventus side. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team for the match:

Bologna vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Gianluigi Buffon (JUV) must be your keeper for this clash.

Bologna vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Matthijs de Light (JUV), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV) and Mattia de Sciglio (BOL) must be your defenders for this game.

Bologna vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Rodrigo Bentacur (JUV), Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Riccardo Orsolini (BOL) and Gary Medel (BOL) must be your midfielders.

Bologna vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Paulo Dybala (JUV) and Rodrigo Palacio

(BOL) must be your forwards.

AS Roma vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Gianluigi Buffon (JUV), Matthijs de Light (JUV), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV) and Mattia de Sciglio (BOL), Rodrigo Bentacur (JUV), Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Riccardo Orsolini (BOL) and Gary Medel (BOL), Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Paulo Dybala (JUV) and Rodrigo Palacio (BOL).

