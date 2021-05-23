Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in the 23-member squad against Bologna. Juventus will have a lot to play for in the last encounter of the Serie A 2020-21 as they will compete for a spot in the Champions League 2021-22. The last time the two teams met each other the reverse fixture, team Juventus won the game 2-0. As things stand today Juventus sits on number five of the Serie A 2020-21 points table. A win against Bologna would only help them to an extent, but with this, they would also want AC Milan or Napoli to drop points simultaneously in their respective games. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Update: CR7 Reportedly Willing to Take Pay Cut for his Return to Manchester United, Portugal Star Closer Than Ever to Signing Up With Red Devils.

So it would be safe to say that Bianconeri's Champions League spot will depend on the result of the other teams. Juventus so far has had a forgettable campaign in the Serie A 2020-21 season so far. However, their recent Coppa Italia win would further boost their confidence in the game. Bologna on the other hand has nothing much to play for.

Here's a look at the squads below:

Check out the predicted starting XI:

Bologna: Skorupski; De Silvestri, Tomiyasu, Soumaoro, Mbaye; Svanberg, Schouten; Orsolini, Vignato, Barrow; Palacio

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, de Ligt, Chiellini, Sandro; Cuadrado, McKennie, Rabiot, Chiesa; Kulusevski, Ronaldo

Bologna will have to do without the services of five major players in the squad. Nicolas Dominguez, Danilo Larengeira and Aaron Hickey out injured while Mitchell Dijks and Roberto Soriano are suspended for the game. On the other hand, Juventus has no roaster issues.

