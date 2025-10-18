Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2025–26 Live Streaming: Bayern Munich have been a force to reckon with this season, winning all six games in the Bundesliga to sit comfortably at the top spot. The Bavarians next face Borussia Dortmund at home, always a special fixture in Germany, generating a lot of buzz. This game gives Dortmund an opportunity to catch up to the defending champions, as they are currently four points shy of them and in second spot. The game should be special considering both teams like to attack from the word go. Bayern Munich versus Borussia Dortmund will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 10:00 PM IST. Harry Kane Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland In Unique European Record, Becomes Fastest Player Ever To Reach 100 Goals For Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich's injury list includes the likes of Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, Josip Stanisic, and Hiroki Iro due to injuries. The hosts will line up in their customary 4-2-3-1 formation with Harry Kane, their prolific goalscorer, up top. Serge Gnabry will be in the no 10 role, while Luis Diaz and Serge Gnabry on the wings. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka will form the double pivot in central midfield.

Emre Can is one of the most influential players in the Dortmund squad and his absence will definitely be felt. Serhou Guirassy is their central striker and he will be supported by attacking midfielders Karim Adeyemi and Maximilian Beier in the forward line. Marcel Sabitzer and Felix Nmecha will not sit back and orchestrate play from the deep. Bayern Munich 4-0 Werder Bremen Bundesliga 2025–26: Harry Kane Scores Historic Brace As Die Roten Earn Fifth Successive League Win To Maintain Dominance in Standings (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Match Details

Match Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Date Saturday, October 18 Time 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Allianz Arena, Munich Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2 (Live Telecast), SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match Schedule Date, Time and Venue?

It is the mother of all battles in Bundesliga 2025-26 as Bayern Munich lock horns with Borussia Dortmund. The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund match, also dubbed as Der Klassiker, is set to be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 2025–26 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 2025–26 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 2025–26 live streaming online. It will be an end-to-end contest with Bayern Munich securing a crucial 2-1 win and extending their lead at the top.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sony Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2025 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).