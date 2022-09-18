Arsenal will look t bounce back from their first league defeat of the season when they travel to Brentford for the latest round of Premier League 2022-23 matches. The clash will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford on September 18, 2022 (Sunday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Brentford vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Wolves 0-3 Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23: Erling Haaland Stars as the Citizens Clinch Comfortable Win.

Brentford have been brilliant this season and have produced shock results at home already with a win over Manchester United and will be aiming to replicate that. Arsenal, suffered their first defeat last time around and they will be aiming to bounce back and move to the top of the points table.

When is Brentford vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Brentford vs Arsenal Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Gtech Community Stadium. The game will be held on September 18, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 04:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brentford vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Brentford vs Arsenal match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Brentford vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Brentford vs Arsenal match.

