Manchester United will be looking to maintain their top four dream alive when they take on Brentford in an away tie. The Red Devils won 2-0 against Everton in their last league fixture and followed it up with a pulsating 4-3 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup. The international break may have come at the wrong time for Erik ten Haag and his men, as they were building some momentum. They will need to win majority of the remaining league fixture as they are currently sixth with 47 points from 28 games. Opponents Brentford are 15th and winless in their last five games. They could find themselves in the drop zone, should they reverse their free fall. Brentford versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 AM IST. Xabi Alonso Confirms He'll Stay at Bayer Leverkusen, Ends Speculations Over Him Joining Bayern Munich or Liverpool.

Sergio Reguilon is suspended for this tie after a red card against Burnley. Brentford will also be without Ben Mee, Aaron Hickey, Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Christian Norgaard, Joshua Dasilva, and Kevin Schade owing to injuries. Ivan Toney scored for England in the international break and should partner Bryan Mbeumo in the final third. Vitaly Janelt and Frank Onyeka in midfield will get the side ticking.

Amad Diallo is suspended for Manchester United after his celebration led to his dismissal against Liverpool. Casemiro is nearing match fitness like Lisandro Martinez but the duo will sit out of this game. Kobbie Mainoo will partner Scott McTominay in central midfield with Bruno Fernandes as the playmaker. Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford play on the wings with Rasmus Hojlund up top.

When is Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United are ready to take on Brentford in an away match in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, March 31. The Brentford vs Manchester United match will be played at Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, England and it starts at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). UEFA Will Listen if Euro 2024 Coaches Want Larger 26-player Squads to Lessen Risks from Injury.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to get the live telecast viewing option of the Brentford vs Manchester United match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the Brentford vs Manchester United football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Expect Manchester United to dominate this game and secure a 0-2 routine victory.

