Paris Saint-Germain Will face Brest in their next match at Ligue 1 2022-23 on Sunday, March 12. The defending Ligue 1 champions were recently knocked out of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 following their defeat to Bayern Munich. Although PSG struggled in the knockout competitions this season, their record in the domestic league has been very good. The Parisians are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 63 points from 26 matches. Meanwhile, their opponent Brest are in 15th place with 23 points from 26 matches. The Brest vs PSG match has a starting of 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Today, in this article we will take a look at the live streaming and broadcasting details of the game. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Brest vs PSG Ligue 1 2022-23 Clash? Here’s the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making the Starting XI.

With only Ligue 1 left for them for the rest of the season, PSG will be hoping to defend their title. PSG's attack will once again depend on Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. Brazilian forward Neymar is currently out for the rest of the season while Presenel Kimpembe has been the latest addition to PSG's injury list. Midfielder Renato Sanches' availability in this match is also questionable.

Brest's home form this season has been very poor. They have managed to win only two matches at home against the two bottom-placed sides Troyes and Angers. Interestingly their only away defeat in Ligue 1 this season came to PSG. The home side will be missing quite a few of their main names for the PSG fixture. So a draw against the defending champions will be a big result for them.

When is Brest vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Brest will host defending champions PSG in their next match at Ligue 1 2022-23 on Sunday, March 12. The game will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Stade Francis-Le Ble, Brest.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brest vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of Ligue 1 2022-23 in India. Fans can watch the Brest vs PSG match live on Sports18 SD/HD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Brest vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of Ligue 1 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to enjoy the free live streaming of the Brest vs PSG match.

