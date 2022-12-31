Currently sitting at the top of the Premier League 2022-23 table, Arsenal will be looking to continue their march towards the title when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the American Express Community's Stadium. The Gunners have managed 13 wins out of the 15 games they have played so far which is incredible and under Mikel Arteta, the team is flourishing. Arsenal last found themselves in such a position fifteen years back and that time they blew up the opportunity. The team did well in the recently concluded friendly games and also won their first match against West Ham as the season resumed. Opponents Brighton & Hove Albion have recently struggled to stop their opponents, albeit occasionally scoring from their own opportunities. In their last six games, Brighton & Hove Albion have scored five goals while also conceding the same number of goals. Brighton & Hove Albion versus Arsenal will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 11:00 PM IST. Most Expensive Football Players: From Cristiano Ronaldo to Neymar Jr, Check List Of Top Five Biggest Contracts In Footballing History.

Eddie Nketiah will lead the attack for Arsenal with Gabriel Jesus missing due to a long-term injury. Him scoring in the last game will give Mikel Arteta confidence. Martin Odegaard will slot in behind him as the playmaker with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka on the wings. The midfield pairing of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey is the first choice for Mikel Arteta and the duo will shield the backline while also dictating the tempo of the game. As Oleksander Zinchenko is fit and available, Arteta have to make a decision of starting one of him and Kieran Tierney.

For Brighton, Moises Caicedo is all set to miss the game due to suspension and Billy Gilmour to feature in his absence. Danny Welbeck and Adam Webster are out with muscle injuries. World Cup winner Mac Allister has returned to training but not expected to start the game. Among the regulars, Joel Veltman set to return to his preferred Centre back position with Pervis Estupinian patrolling the left side, Adam Lallana acting as the no 10 and Solly March the goal threat at the far post. Premier League and EFL Players to Wear Black Armbands in Pele's Honour.

Arsenal are currently in a decent run of form and are expected to collect all three points against Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton & Hove Albion.

When is Brighton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Brighton vs Arsenal will take place at AMEX Stadium, Brighton. the kick-off time of the match is 11.00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), today, December 31st.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brighton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the English Premier League 2022-23. You can watch the EPL 2022-23 match between Brighton vs Arsenal live on Star Sports Select 3 or Star Sports Select HD 1.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Brighton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The English Premier League 2022-23 match, Brighton vs Arsenal will be available online in India. You can tune into Disney+Hotstar to watch the live streaming of the game.

