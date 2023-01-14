Liverpool’s four game winning streak in the English Premier League came to an end when they suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Brentford. Next up for them is Brighton away where another loss could seriously dent their hopes of finishing in the top four and playing Champions League football next season. Jurgen Klopp knows he has a massive challenge ahead of him this season with the Reds playing for salvaging the campaign more than winning the titles. Opponents Brighton are just below the Reds in points table at 8th and have certainly exceeded expectations with the results they have managed so far. They will be a difficult side to beat at home and the Reds will need to be at their very best. Aston Villa 2–1 Leeds United, EPL 2022–23 Result: Emiliano Buendia Shines in Aston Villa Victory.

Brighton star Leandro Trossard has been linked with a move away from the club and could be left out of the squad to face Liverpool. Moises Caicedo and Pascal Gross in midfield make up for a dynamic pairing which is good at both tackling and slick passing. Further forward in the no 10 role would be Alexis McAllister, the World Cup winning Argentinian star. Evan Ferguson will lead the attack and he can be a threat in front of the goal.

Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Virgil van Dijk are the players out injured for the visiting team. Darwin Nunez will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability but there is a consensus that he will feature. Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are the first-choice midfield players for the Reds and they will start. Coady Gakpo is expected to lead the attack with Mo Salah cutting inside from the right flank.

Brighton at home play an attacking brand of football and the Reds at best could manage a solitary point here.

When is Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Brighton vs Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, January 14. The match will start at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at AMEX Stadium, Brighton. Manchester United Transfer News: Wout Weghorst Joins Red Devils on Loan From Burnley.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Premier League 2022-23 and they will provide a live telecast of the Brighton vs Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 match in India for the fans. Fans can watch the match live on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Premier League 2022-23 are currently with Star Sports Network. To watch the live streaming of the Brighton vs Liverpool match, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website.

