Brighton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019-20 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online: Manchester City will travel to Brighton hoping to end their three away match losing streak in Premier League 2019-20. Pep Guardiola’s side have lost all of their last three games on the road and have drawn blanks in each of them. Those three successive defeats on the road is a first for City manager Pep Guardiola, who has never before in his managerial career lost three consecutive away games. Guardiola and his City side will, however, hope to mend it and halt from becoming four successive away defeat against a Brighton side that have lost both of their last two home games.

Manchester City have won each of their five Premier League meetings against Brighton and will hope to extend that streak. They thrashed Newcastle United 5-0 in their last match and have scored 17 in their last four home games. But the goals decreases to three in their last six away league matches. Brighton don’t have a good record at home although they beat Arsenal 2-1 in their first home match since season resumption. They also have won only two games this year, which is the joint fewest in Premier League.

When is Brighton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time Venue Details

Brighton vs Manchester City match in Premier League 2019-20 will be played at the Falmer Stadium. The match will take place on July 12, 2020 (Saturday midnight) and has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Brighton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can live telecast the Brighton vs Manchester City match on Star Sports channels, which is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2019-20 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to watch the match live.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Brighton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can also watch the match live on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Brighton vs Manchester City Premier League match online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers also can watch the game live on JIO TV.

