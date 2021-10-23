Manchester City will travel to take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the latest round of Premier League 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Amex Stadium in Brighton on October 23, 2021 (Saturday). The teams are currently in the top four and will look to build pressure on leaders Chelsea with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Brighton vs Manchester City, EPL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Barcelona Transfer News Update: Catalans Eye Raheem Sterling Loan Move In January.

Brighton are the early season surprise package in the Premier League this season as Graham Potter’s men are currently fourth in the table after eight games. The Seagulls have had a better goal-scoring record this term and have been rewarded so far. Meanwhile, Manchester City will be without Ferran Torres for this clash which could see Raheem Sterling get some game-time. Pep Guardiola’s tem can move to the top with a win.

When is Brighton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Brighton vs Manchester City match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Amex Stadium in Brighton. The game will be held on October 23, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brighton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Brighton vs Manchester City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Brighton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Brighton vs Manchester City match on Disney+Hotstar

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2021 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).