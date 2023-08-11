The English Premier League season begins with Burnley taking on Manchester City in a Friday evening game. The defending champions showed their class last season when they came back from the dead against Arsenal to lift the trophy. They then went on to claim a treble last term, becoming only the second side to do so in English football after rivals Manchester United. Pep Guardiola will be hoping his side which has retained much of its core members will be rejuvenated ahead of another gruelling campaign. Opponents Burnley are managed by Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany and he will know a thing or two about Pep Guardiola’s tactics. He dominated the championship with Burnley in 2022/23 and they are no pushovers. Premier League Transfer News: Manchester City Sign Croatian Centre-Back Josko Gvardiol on Five-Year Deal From RB Leipzig.

Jay Rodriguez leads the attack for Burnley with Josh Brownhill as the playmaker behind him. Anass Zaroury and Manuel Benson on the wings. Josh Cullen and Jack Cork form the double pivot in midfield with the duo likely to sit back and protect the four-man backline. Dara ‘O Shea and Jordan Beyer in defence have a tough ask of keeping one of the best attacks in Europe quiet.

Mateo Kovacic is the like for like replacement for Ilkay Gundogan at Manchester City and the former Chelsea man should start here. Fellow Croat, Josko Gvardiol has started training with the first team but should start on the bench against Burnley. Erling Haaland had a poor outing against Arsenal but we all know how dangerous he can be with the more games he gets to play.

When is Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Burnley will host Manchester City in the opening match of Premier League 2023-24 game on Saturday, August 12. The match is set to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at Turf Moor in Lancashire.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Burnley vs Man City on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Burnley vs Manchester City football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester City should make light work of Burnley given the kind of players they have in their ranks. Expect a 0-3 win for the champions.

