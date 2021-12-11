Chelsea would aim to get back to winning ways when they face Leeds in a Premier League 2021-22 clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, December 11. The match has a start time of 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Thomas Tuchel's Blues were in for a challenge against West Ham in their last Premier League match and despite leading at half-time, his side eventually lost the contest 3-2. The result saw Chelsea also concede the top spot in the Premier League and Tuchel now has work to do to lift his side once again. Their midweek draw against Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League was also of the same pattern and Chelsea, who are third on the points table now, would aim to capitalise on early leads and not concede late. Cristiano Ronaldo and Pele Engage With Each Other on Instagram After Brazilian Legend Shares Health Update From Hospital

Leeds on the third hand, are placed 15th and had to rely on Patrick Bamford's heroics to snatch a point against Burnley in their last match. Bamford would be unavailable for them due to a hamstring injury and so would midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Marcelo Bielsa's side have not defeated Chelsea in their last six meetings.

When is Chelsea vs Leeds, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Chelsea vs Leeds Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Stamford Bridge in London. The game will be held on December 11, 2021 (Saturday) and is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Leeds, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Leeds match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Leeds, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Leeds match on Disney+Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2021 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).