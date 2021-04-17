Chelsea will cross swords with Manchester City in the first semi-final of FA Cup 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday (April 17). The two Premier League giants have been in red-hot form lately, making this fixture even more exciting. Chelsea, fifth in the EPL points table, have been a resurgent force since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins as manager earlier this year. Manchester City are leading the team standings and would take the field as tad favourites. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the CHE vs MCI clash. Chelsea Has Culture and History to Win Titles, Says Manager Thomas Tuchel.

Under Pep Guardiola, the Cityzens have been exceptional this season, and they come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. On the other hand, the Blues lost to Porto 0-1 in their last outing and bouncing back against Manchester City would be a daunting task. Notably, The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this year, and Manchester City walked away with a sensational 3-1 triumph. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other information.

When is Chelsea vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2020–21 Semi-Final Football Match? (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Everton vs Manchester City semi-final in FA Cup 2020-21 will be played at Wembley Stadium on April 17, 2021 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2020–21 Quarterfinal Football Match?

Chelsea vs Manchester City match will be live telecast on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of Sony Network and will be live telecasting the matches. Fans can switch to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to follow the live-action of the FA Cup encounter.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2020–21 Quarterfinal Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Chelsea vs Manchester City for its online fans in India. Cup games are always tricky but Manchester City’s current form should see them progress to the semis of the FA Cup.

