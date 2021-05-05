Chelsea will take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2020-21 semi-final fixture. The clash will be played at Stamford Bridge in London on May 05, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Both sides will be aiming to book a place in the finals against Manchester City. Meanwhile, fans searching for Chelsea vs Real Madrid, UCL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Sergio Ramos, Fede Valverde & Ferland Mendy Included in Real Madrid’s 23-Member Squad For UCL 2021 Semi-Final Against Chelsea.

The first leg between the two teams at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium ended 1-1 as Karim Benzema bought the home side on level terms after Christian Pulisic had put the visitors ahead. The Spanish side will welcome back captain Sergio Ramos for this clash as he has recovered from his injury along with the likes of Fede Valverde and Ferlan Mendy.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Semi-Final Match Time and Schedule in India

Chelsea vs Real Madrid match in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 semi-final will be played at Stamford Bridge in London. The match will be held on May 06, 2021 (Thursday) and it is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Chelsea vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Semi-Final Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India looking for how to watch the Chelsea vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2020-21 semi-final first leg can follow the live action on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels on television. The free live streaming online of CHE vs RM match will be available on the SonyLiv app as well as on the website.

