EPL Live Streaming Online and Telecast in India: Chelsea’s winning run since the restart of the English Premier League came to a grinding halt when it suffered a defeat at the hands of relegation threatened Wes Ham United. Next up for Frank Lampard’s men is Watford at home with a win need to keep Manchester United and Wolves gaining further ground of them. By the time they kick off, Manchester United could have leapfrogged them at 4th in the points table which makes this tie even more interesting. Watford are hovering close to the drop zone and need an impressive performance tonight to stay away from trouble. Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Chelsea were done in on the counter against the Hammers and Frank Lampard will want his players to be more compact when dominating possession. Mateo Kovacic sustained an injury in the previous game which should pave way for the return of Italian midfielder Jorginho in the starting line-up. Christian Pulisic should start against Watford which will add more thrust in the Chelsea’s attack. Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud could be preferred by Frank Lampard against a more physical side like Watford as the duo provides the cutting edge.

Nigel Pearson looks a pale shadow of the man that was taking Watford towards safety before a poor run of form crept in. Andre Gray, Domingos Quina and Nathaniel Chalobah were reprimanded for breaking lockdown rules and there is clarity on their return to football yet. Daryl Janmaat and Gerard Deulofeu are out with long term injuries and their absence is being felt in the results. Troy Deeney needs to come up with the goods against the Blues with fans placing a lot of hope on their skipper.

When is Chelsea vs Watford, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time Venue Details

The Premier League clash between Chelsea and Watford will be played at the Stamford Bridge on July 05, 2020 (Saturday mid-night). The game has a scheduled time of 00:30 am IST. EPL 2019-20 Golden Boot Award: Jamie Vardy, Danny Ings and Other Top Goal Scorers of Premier League Ongoing Season.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Watford, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of Premier League 2019-20 in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to catch the live action of Chelsea vs Watford.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Watford, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

Premier League 2019-20 can be viewed in India on OTT Platforms. Fans can log into Disney+ Hotstar app or Disney+ Hotstar website too catch the live streaming of Chelsea vs Watford clash. Chelsea are a quality team which should get back to winning ways against Watford, which will further pile on the misery on the away side.

