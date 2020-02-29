Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for CFC vs FCG, Indian Super League 6, First-Leg Semi-Final 1 Match

FC Goa (Photo Credits: ISL)

The group stages of Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 are done and dusted and now, we move towards the play-offs. The first leg of semi-final 1 will see in-form Chennaiyin FC battling out with table-toppers FC Goa. The match will be played on February 29 (Sunday) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. The Goa-based side has been one of the most consistent teams in the history of the tournament and will aim to make a place in their second consecutive finals. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC will be chasing their third title and they must leave no stones unturned in clinching the upcoming game. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game dream11 can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, mid-fielders, defenders and forward strikers for FCG vs CFC match. Indian Super League 2019–20 Points Table.

FC Goa, who started the tournament as favourites, played according to the expectations and finished the group stage at the pinnacle of the points table. The pair of Ferran Corominas and Hugo Bomous enjoyed a dream run in the tournament and played a crucial role in guiding their side for playoffs. On the other hand, Chennaiyin made a horrific start in ISL 2019-20 and looked nowhere to qualify for the top four. However, the bounced back brilliantly in the latter half of the tournament and finished at the fourth position.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2019, First-Leg, Semi-Final 1, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – One can select only 1 goalkeeper in dream11 fantasy team for ISL 2019-20 matches. Mohammad Nawaz (FC Goa) will be the best choice for goal-keeper.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2019, First-Leg, Semi-Final 1, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – We can select between 3-5 defenders in dream11 fantasy team for football matches. So, Carlos Pena (FCG), Mourtada Fall (FCG), Seriton Fernandes (FCG), Masih Saighani(CFC) are good defenders in form and hence, should be inducted in your dream11 team fantasy.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2019, First-Leg, Semi-Final 1, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Only 3-5 mid-fielders are allowed in dream11 team according to dream11 rules. Hugo Boumous (FCG), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Jackichand-Singh (FCG), Dragos Firtulescu (CFC), Edwin Sydney Vanspaul (CFC) will be good mid-fielders to induct in dream11 team fantasy.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2019, First-Leg, Semi-Final 1, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Ferran Corominas (FCG) is certainly the best choice of forward striker for your dream11 team

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2019, First-Leg, Semi-Final 1, Dream11 Team Prediction: F Corominas (FCG), M Nawaz (FCG), M Fall (FCG) ,C Pena (FCG) ,S Fernandes (FCG) ,Tondonba-Singh (CFC), H Boumous (FCG), R Crivellaro (CFC), Jackichand-Singh (FCG), D Firtulescu (CFC), E Vanspaul (CFC).

Going by the recent form of the players, Ferran Corominas should surely be picked as captain of you dream11 team. While Hugo Bomous will be a good choice for vice-captain.