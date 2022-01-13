The Fatorda Stadium in Goa is all set to host a crucial tie between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC in the ISL 2021-22. This game is touted to be as the South Indian derby. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game but before that let's have a look at the preview of the game. So the South Indian derby will begin at 07.30 pm IST. This match is said to be a bit important for the Nizams as they walk into the fixture with a draw and a defeat. Hyderabad FC Coach Manolo Marquez Harps on Team’s ‘Improvement’ Ahead of Their ISL 2021-22 Match Against Chennaiyin FC.

HFC's match against ATK Mohun Bagan ended with a 2-2 draw. The team lost the match against Kerala Blasters FC 1-0. Whereas, Chennaiyin FC walks into the match with a 1-0 defeat against FC Goa. So it would be quite obvious that both teams will be looking to get back on a winning track. Talking about the head-to-head record, out of the last five times, Chennaiyin FC have won three matches and the rest of the two games are won by the Nizams. Now let's have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game below.

When is Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC Bengal match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the PJN Stadium, Margao, Goa. The match is scheduled to take place on January 13, 2021 (Thursday) and begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the CFC vs HFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

