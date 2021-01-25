Chennaiyin FC is taking on Mumbai City FC in the ISL 2020-21 at the GMC Stadium in Goa. The encounter looks easy on paper for the table-toppers Mumbai City FC but if Chennaiyin FC to iron out their weaknesses, they can prove to be mighty for their opponents. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 team predictions for goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. So the last time the two teams locked horns with each other, at the same venue, Mumbai City FC walked away with the last laugh as they won the fixture by 2-1. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Mumbai City FC players Hernan Santana and Adam le Fondre netted a goal each. Whereas, from Chennaiyin FC we had Jakub Sylvestr was the one who scored a goal. When it comes to possession, we have Mumbai City FC who dominated the possession with 55 per cent, whereas 45 per cent was with Chennaiyin FC. In this fixture, we have Rafael Crivellaro who has been injured and will not be participating in the game. Now, let’s have a look at the Dream11 team prediction.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Mumbai City FC captain and goalkeeper Amrinder Singh (MCFC) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Reagan Singh (CFC) and Mohamad Rakip (MCFC) will be selected as the three defenders of this side.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC), Memo Moura (CFC), Rowlin Borges (MCFC) and Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC) will be the midfielders in this team.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Adam le Fondre (MCFC) and Esmael Goncalves (CFC) should be selected the two forwards in this team.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Amrinder Singh (MCFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Reagan Singh (CFC), Mohamad Rakip (MCFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC), Memo Moura (CFC), Rowlin Borges (MCFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Adam le Fondre (MCFC) and Esmael Goncalves (CFC).

Mumbai City FC striker Adam le Fondre (MCFC) should be made the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team while Chennaiyin FC winger Esmael Goncalves (CFC) can be made the vice-captain of the side for the Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2021 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).