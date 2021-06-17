During Euro 2020 press conference, Cristiano Ronaldo removed a bottle of Coca-Cola and replaced it with water. Now the company had to pay a heavy price for this act and they lost 4 billion dollars on that day. Post this, the soft-rink company has now reacted to Ronaldo's act. The company in its statement sounded quite positive about Ronaldo's act and said that everyone is entitled to their choice of drink as people have different tastes. Despite being the official sponsor of Euro 2020, the company had no problem with Ronaldo putting down the bottle of Coca-Cola. Cristiano Ronaldo Causes Coca Cola to Lose 4 Billion USD After Urging Everyone to 'Drink Water' Message During Euro 2020 Press Conference.

"Players are offered water, alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on arrival at our press conferences," said Coa-Cola in a statement. Just before the match against Hungary, the Portugal star walked into the press conference and put down the bottle and urged everyone to drink water instead. This move saw Coca-Cola’s share price drop from $56.10 to $55.22. Ronaldo in fact asked people to drink water instead of soft drinks. The video of the act went viral on social media.

Check out the video below:

Now, this act may put the endorsers of the brand in a fix. No sooner this happened, even the netizens started posting funny memes and took a jibe at the soft drink company. With the kind of fitness CR7 has, it wouldn't come in as a huge surprise if he prefers drinking water over Coca-Cola.

