Colombia meets Peru in Group A encounter of Copa America 2021. While Colombia have played two matches, Peru have played just one game thus far. Meanwhile, if you are searching Colombia vs Peru live streaming online, then continue reading. Copa America 2021 Points Table Updated: Brazil Maintain Perfect Record, Colombia Move To Second In Group A.

Colombia are placed second on the Copa America 2021 points table with one win and one draw in their kitty. Peru, on the other hand, have played one game and lost that game.

When is Colombia vs Peru, Copa America 2021 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Colombia vs Peru, Copa America 2021 clash will take place late on June 21, 2021 (Monday morning) at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico. The Copa America 2021 match in Group A has a scheduled time of 05:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Colombia vs Peru, Copa America 2021 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Colombia vs Peru, Copa America 2021 live match on the Sony Sports channels and Sony Ten 2 will telecast the game on TV.

Colombia vs Peru, Copa America 2021 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Colombia vs Peru, Copa America 2021 football match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Jio will also provide the live streaming for its users on Jio TV app. FanCode will also live stream Colombia vs Peru game but fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the game.

