Cristiano Ronaldo Moves Out of Seven-Storey Madeira Mansion to Rented Complex Near 'Quiet Fishing Village': Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Instagram/Cristiano Ronaldo)

Lisbon, April 10: Juventus and Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly moved out of his seven-story mansion in his hometown Madeira to a rented complex near a quaint fishing village.

Portuguese news outlet Correio da Manha's magazine Vidas said the forward had moved to a detached five-bed home near the fishing village of Canical in the east of Madeira which was costing him nearly 4000 Euros a week to rent.

The magazine quoted a source saying: "He felt he needed space, that he was getting a bit stifled inside four walls. A Look Inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s Lavish £7 Million Madeira Mansion Where He Is in Isolation With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and Family.

"This new place has a big garden and more privacy of course. Cristiano is very used to having a quiet life.

Ronaldo had first come to Portugal from Italy where he plays for Serie A giants Juventus after his mother suffered a stroke. He stayed put after Serie A was suspended due to the explosion of coronavirus cases in Italy.

Ronaldo is en route to becoming first football player and third sportsman overall to cross $1 billion in career earnings. This is despite the fact that Ronaldo has reportedly agreed to a wage cut of nearly 4 million Euros with his club Juventus so as to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted Wearing an iPod Shuffle Ahead of Juventus’ Serie A 2019–20 Clash With Cagliari.

According to Forbes, the cut hardly puts a dent on the Portuguese captain's annual earnings and he had earned a staggering $109 million last year. A further 30 percent wage cut is on the cards with the Serie A frozen due to the pandemic but Ronaldo could still earn an estimated $46 million annual paycheck.