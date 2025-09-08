Croatia have won all their three matches played so far in Group L of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and will next face Montenegro at home this evening. The 2018 World Cup finalists are second in the points table behind Czechia with 9 points. The team has looked solid so far with goals galore although they would have felt disappointed having scored just once in their win over Faroe Islands. Opponents Montenegro are third in the standings with two wins and losses each. They are a side that can be difficult to face and hence sets up for a fascinating game. Florian Wirtz Scores As Germany Beat Northern Ireland 3–1 in FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol, and Josip Stanisic will al undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for Croatia. Luka Modric is all set to return to the starting eleven after being rested for the last game. Ivan Persic on the wings will look to create openings out wide and his work rate remains impressive despite being 36. Ante Budimir will be the one leading the attack for the home side with support from Andrej Kramaric.

Montenegro will be without the services of several first team players in the form of Igor Nikic, Adam Marusic, Risto Radunovic, and Milutin Osmajic. Stevan Jovetic is a quality player in their ranks and will lead their goal scoring efforts. Andrija Bulatovic is the player that makes them tick in central midfield.

Croatia vs Montenegro, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Croatia vs Montenegro, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Tuesday, September 9 Time 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Maksimir Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2 (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Croatia vs Montenegro, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Croatia National Football Team is set to take on the Montenegro National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Tuesday, September 9. The Croatia vs Montenegro match is set to be played at the Maksimir Stadium, and it starts at 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). 'Made a New Friend Yesterday' Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Heartfelt Post for Young Mascot Who Broke Down Upon Accompanying Him Before Portugal's FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier Against Armenia (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Croatia vs Montenegro, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Croatia vs Montenegro live telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channel. For Croatia vs Montenegro online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Croatia vs Montenegro, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Croatia vs Montenegro live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Croatia will be dominating this game from the onset and should secure a routine victory here.

