Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Defending champions Liverpool have climbed up the top of the points table after an event filled 2020/21 league campaign so far. Victory over Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur has lifted the spirits of the Red’s squad. Jurgen Klopp, who won the best manager award at FIFA best ceremony will once again have to do with a Wednesday-Saturday combination of game. With Liverpool away form a suspect, their game against Crystal Palace poses a real challenge. 12th placed Crystal Palace have drawn their last two games but remain an unpredictable outfit when playing at Selhurst Park. Robert Lewandowski Snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi While Voting for FIFA Men’s Player of the Year 2020.

Christian Benteke was sent off against West Ham United which means he misses out on featuring against former club Liverpool. In addition to the hosts missing their key striker, they are also without six first team stars in Mamadou Sakho, Martin Kelly, Connor Wickham, Wayne Hennessey and Nathan Ferguson. Jordan Ayew has found game time difficult to come by this season but Benteke’s absence opens up an opportunity for the Ghanaian in the playing eleven. Wilfred Zaha will once again be the man to watch out for the hosts with the kind of cutting edge he possess in his game.

The big news for Liverpool is defender Joel Matip could return to the starting eleven after recovering from a back issue. He will line up alongside Fabinho in the backline for the visitors with Jordan Henderson as a sweeper. Curtis Jones could be rested after the youngster’s involvement in many games in a short span of time. The trio of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane would be involved from the start with Jurgen Klopp lacking squad depth.

When is Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match in English Premier League 2020-21 will be played on December 19, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Selhurst Park Stadium and the game is scheduled to start at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream. It is a test for Liverpool players to play against a Crystal Palace side that physically drain out their opponents by chasing every second ball. Expect the visitors to win by the slightest of margins.

