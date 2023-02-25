Damac FC will face star studded Al-Nassr in their next match at the Saudi Pro League 2022-23. Al-Nassr are currently in 2nd place on the Saudi League table with 40 points from 17 matches. They are only 1 point behind top placed Al-Ittihad, having played 1 match less. A victory in the next match will see Rudi Garcia's team getting to the top of the table. Their opponent Damac FC are a decent side. Damac are in 7th place with 22 points from 17 matches. However, they are currently going through a rough phase. Damac have won only one out of their last eight matches. Damac FC versus Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website from 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Damac FC vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Clash? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

Al-Nassr recorded a 2-1 victory in their previous match against Al-Taawoun. Cristiano Ronaldo assisted both goals and played a big part in the victory. He will be once again at the heart of almost every Al-Nassr attack. His combination with Sami Al-Najel has been good so far. Abdullah Madu and Abdulelah Al-Amri will lead the defense of Rudi Garcia's side.

Damac FC suffered a 2-0 loss against Al-Khaleej in their last outing. They will face a strong test against a tough opponent in Al-Nassr. Goalkeeper Moustapha Zeghba will have to be at his best to get anything out of this match. Abdelkader Bedrane and Farouk Chafai will play at the heart of the defense. Meanwhile, their attacking department will be led by Bruno Duarte.

When is Damac FC vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Damac FC will lock horns with Al-Nassr in their next match at the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Saturday, February 25. The game will commence at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, Abha.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Damac FC vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23. However, the match between Damac FC and Al-Nassr will not be telecasted in India. Cristiano Ronaldo Trains With Teammates Ahead of Al-Nassr vs Damac Clash in Saudi Pro League 2022–23 (See Pics and Video).

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Damac FC vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Damac FC vs Al-Nassr match on the SonyLiv app and website with a Subscription.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2023 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).