Didier Deschamps Believes Premier League and La Liga Are Prioritising Money As They Look to Restart Pending Season

Didier Deschamps (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

France’s World Cup winning manager Didier Deschamps has expressed his doubts over the resumptions of Premier League and La Liga after the coronavirus suspension. The 51-year-old also believes that the leagues are prioritising money over the physical conditions of the players by deciding to restart the competitions. The German Bundesliga are first of the top five European leagues to resume their season with Spain, England and Italy expected to follow suit. English Premier League Can Resume in June As per UK Government’s Latest Lockdown Plans.

During a recent interview, Deschamps also added that he is worried about the player’s welfare once football matches resume after the coronavirus break. France’s Ligue 1 decided to prematurely end their current season following the guideline released by the government and the 51-year-old believes that other leagues are looking to restart the competitions because of financial problems. La Liga Chief Javier Tebas Wants June 11 Restart With Match Between Real Betis and Sevilla.

‘Life resumes with a lot of restrictions in all areas. In football, the resumption of certain leagues obviously responds, first of all, to an economic problem.’ Deschamps told Le Parisien.

‘Look at the decisions made in Spain and England. These two major football countries are planning the resumption of La Liga and the Premier League, but they have decided not to resume the women's championships, which generate much less revenue. That says everything’ he added.

The world Cup winning manager also said that the players will not be physically ready to deal with the congested schedule as several leagues look to end the current campaign. ‘It worries me. Whether you are a coach or president of a club, we all have interests specific to our function. The physical integrity of my players is my main concern.’ He added.

‘They will play matches every three days in the summer, in high temperatures. The risk of injury is increased. I was already denouncing very busy calendars. It will not work out and it looks even more concerning with very few breaks.’ Deschamps continued.