Army Green was good in patches with PC Lallawmkima making some good runs inside the box. The best chance for them came from a counter attack which was wasted by Gautam Singh from a pass by Chabin Rabha. AGFT began the second half with more intent and pressed high with fresh legs having been introduced by gaffer Robichandra Singh. They dispossessed Blasters often but could not create any genuine goal scoring chances. The ones they did were either wasted or defended with ease by the Blasters defence. Tejas Krishna and Marwan Hussain along with Goalkeeper Sachin Suresh ensured that the Army men were kept under control.
On the other end, Kerala was attacking with intent as well and creating opportunities. The attackers were combining well to create more pressure for the Army defence. Aimen had a chance to become the joint top scorer of the tournament but his header hit the post. The Blasters qualified for the knockouts with seven points while AGFT has one game remaining against table toppers Odisha FC, which will be played on September4.
