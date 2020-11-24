Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Barcelona will travel to Ukraine knowing a win over Dynamo Kyiv will secure their place in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 knockouts. Barcelona are currently on top of Group G with wins in all of the three matches they have played in the UCL. Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv match will take place on November 25. Dynamo Kyiv are ranked third in the group with a solitary point and need to beat Barcelona to stay alive for a top-two finish. Lionel Messi, Frenkie De Jong Left-Out of Barcelona’s Squad for UEFA Champions League 2020–21 Match Against Dynamo Kyiv.

Barcelona have rested Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong for the clash while Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto are out with injuries. A number other stars such as Ansu Fati, Sergio Busquets and Ronald Araujo are still on the sidelines while Samuel Umtiti is still battling knee issues. Dynamo Kyiv also have a depleted squad with a number of regular starters out due to positive COVID-19 cases.

When is Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Group G match will be played on November 25, 2020 (Tuesday midnight). The match will start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will take place at the Stadium.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona UCL match on Sony Sports Channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live-action of the Group G match live on Sony Ten SD and HD channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow Group G UCL match live on television can also catch the match live online. SonyLiv will be live streaming the Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match online for its fans in India.

