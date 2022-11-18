East Bengal will face Odisha FC in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on November 18, 2022 (Friday) as Odisha FC eye to get nearer to the spot at the top of the table and East Bengal eye to improve their position in the table. Meanwhile, fans searching for East Bengal vs Odisha FC, ISL 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. ISL 2022–23 Points Table Updated Live: ATK Mohun Bagan Climb To Second With Win Over NorthEast United

East Bengal had a inconsistent start to the season. Win against Bengaluru FC in their last game took them out of immediate trouble for the time being. Forwards Cleighton Silva and Naorem Mahesh Singh are in form along with midfielder Charalambos Kyiakou. After stutter in the first few games, defence looked a bit more compact in the last game. Despite the good performance in the last game, with the form Odisha FC are in, it would be a big challenge for East Bengal to get a win from the game. Meanwhile, the defeat against Hyderabad FC in their last game was a lost opportunity for Odisha FC to close the gap of points with the Nizams. Now they have to make sure they keep winning games and don’t fall too behind. The game against East Bengal is a perfect opportunity for them to get a crucial boost and avoid extra pressure in the upcoming games of the league.

When Is East Bengal vs Odisha FC, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The East Bengal vs Odisha FC match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on November 18, 2022 (Friday). The EB vs OFC game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch East Bengal vs Odisha FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream East Bengal vs Odisha FC, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

