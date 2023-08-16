We are about to enter the final round of group fixtures in the Durand Cup 2023 and the contest in the Group A currently stands at an interestingly poised situation. Mohun Bagan Super Giant started their campaign with two wins consecutively but suffered a defeat in the hands of their arch-rivals East Bengal in the Kolkata Derby. They have completed their three games and are favourites to qualify from the group. East Bengal have started their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Bangladesh Army but shocked fans with their display against Mohun Bagan Super Giant and now eye a qualification spot as they take on Punjab FC in the last and final game of the group A. Mohammad Habib Dies: Indian Football Legend Passes Away At 72.

East Bengal have their goal difference in the positive side while Punjab FC are yet to win a game and are at only 1 point after two games. Even if Punjab FC win this match, they have to win it with a handsome margin to leapfrog East Bengal to the second spot. The best six teams and two second best teams from the group will qualify for the knockouts. So, Punjab FC has the target of ending up as the runner-up from the group. While East Bengal will want to ride on their momentum and qualify directly with a win and going to the top of the table above Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

When is East Bengal vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2023 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

In a thrilling group decider, East Bengal will take on Punjab FC in the Group A encounter of the Durand Cup 2023 on Wednesday, August 16 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The match is scheduled to kick-start at 6:00PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Durand Cup 2023: Vicky Kaushal Attends East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Match in Kolkata, Shares Pics on Insta!

Where to Get Live Telecast of East Bengal vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2023 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Durand Cup 2023 in India and therefore, the match will be telecasted live on the Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD channels. Hence, fans can enjoy the group decider on their TV sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of East Bengal vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2023 Football Match?

Given Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Durand Cup 2023, the live streaming of the East Bengal vs Punjab FC clash will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Both teams have many top-quality players are fans are likely to witness some heart-throbbing action.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2023 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).