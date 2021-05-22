Barcelona face SD Eibar on the final day of the season with the Catalonians looking to end the season on a high. Ronald Koeman’s team are out of the title race after being part of a three-way fight for the majority of the season. The Dutchman’s position as the head coach of Barcelona is in doubt with a lack of consistency plaguing the club. Despite it being a dead rubber, Barcelona will be hoping to claim all three points that will ensure them a third-place finish above Sevilla. Opponents SD Eibar are relegated despite a late flurry that saw them win two out of the last five games. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Barcelona Captain Set To Extend His Stay Beyond Current Season.

Eibar have a full-strength team available for selection ahead of the game against Barcelona. The hosts are likely to field a 4-4-2 formation with Kike Garcia and Sergi Enrich leading the attack. Bryan Gil, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona of late, should start out wide where his blistering pace can cause the visitors trouble. Edu Exposito in midfield will be trusted with cutting down Barcelona’s high passing game.

Lionel Messi has not trained with the Barcelona squad and will not feature in their season-ending game. Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann have not played much together as a front two and hence it will be interesting to see how they link up. Miralem Pjanic, a surprise buy from Juventus at the start of the campaign, has not featured much and the Bosnian is all set to start tonight for the away team.

When is Eibar vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Eibar vs Barcelona match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Municipal Stadium in Ipurua, Eibar on May 22, 2021 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Eibar vs Barcelona La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, the live telecast of the Eibar vs Barcelona match will not be available in India as there are no broadcasters available for La Liga 2020-21 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Eibar vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Since there are no broadcasters available in India for La Liga 2020-21, fans cannot watch the live streaming of the Eibar vs Barcelona match on any platform. Fans can, however, watch the free live streaming online of Eibar vs Barcelona match on the La Liga official Facebook page through Facebook Watch. Barcelona have a good track record against Eibar, winning five out of their last six games on visit to Ipurua. The Catalonians are likely to end the season with a victory.

