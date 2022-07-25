Italian side Empoli are going head to head with Trabzonspor on July 25 (Monday) at Sportplatz Langau in a club friendly match. The Italian side are on song right now, in terms of form in this pre-season campaign as they got off to a flying start with 11-0 rout of Calcio Castelfiorentino before trouncing Seravezza 3-0 last week. The Serie A club now would aim to continue their their winning momentum going in the clash against Turkish club Trabzonspor also. On the other hand, Trabzonspor who have recently fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Torino, another Serie A giants, would look to get back to winning track. They have played three club friendlies this season so far, having won one and losing twice. To check the live telecast and online live streaming details of the Empoli va Trabzonspor match, scroll down below. Sevilla 1-1 Sporting CP: Spanish Giants Edge Portuguese Side on Penalties, Lift 2022 Trofeu Cinco Violinos Trophy (Watch Video Highlights)

Paolo Zanetti will head into this game on the back of consecutive victories and a morally boosted side, who are hungry for more wins. Their top men Andrea La Mantia, Liam Henderson, Kristjan Asllani and Sebastiano Luperto would start in the clash while players like Samir Ujkani, Nedim Bajrami, Leo Stulac and Federico De Franchesco would start from the bench. On August 7, Zanetti's side will kick off their competitive campaign for 2022-23 season with first leg battle against SPAL at Copa Italia. After Trabzonspor clash, they are slated to have a face-off with Pafos in the last friendly match of pre-season campaign.

For Trabzonspor, the Turkish club are expected to launch the same line-up that faced Torino last week. Their coach Abdullah Avici will once again depend on his star boys such as Marek Hamsik, Eren Elmali, Abdulkadir Omor and Andreas Cornelius to deliver in the match. This match will also be their last pre-season friendly match before they take on archrivals Sivasspor at 2022 Turkish Super Cup final on July 30.

When is Empoli vs Trabzonspor, Club Friendly 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Empoli vs Trabzonspor match will be played at Sportplatz Langau on July 25 (Monday). The clash is slated to start at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Empoli vs Trabzonspor, Club Friendly 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately there will be no live tv telecast of the match in India as there is no official broadcaster.

How to get Free Online Live Streaming of Empoli vs Trabzonspor, Club Friendly 2022?

The official YouTube channel of Empoli would provide the online live streaming of Empoli vs Trabzonspor match today in India. Besides, official websites of both clubs would also provide the live coverage of the friendly.

