Eric Garcia will join Barcelona at the end of the current season confirmed Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola following his side’s 2-1 victory over West Ham in the Premier League. Garcia, who had a standout season for City last season, refused to sign a contract extension with the Premier League side and has been rumoured to join Barcelona as a free agent in the coming summer. The 20-year-old’s contract at Manchester City will conclude at the end of the current season. He is yet to renew or sign a new contract and with only three months remaining it looks like City have given up pursuit to get the talented Spaniard to extend his stay at the club. Mikel Arteta, Arsenal Manager, on Barcelona’s Radar To Replace Ronald Koeman As Head Coach.

"He's going to play in Barcelona and that is not an average player - he is a top player,” said City coach Guardiola talking of Garcia, who has only appeared nine times this season. His game time at the club has significantly reduced ever since he rejected talks of a contract extension. Guardiola, however, put the lack of game time to the presence of a quality squad. Lionel Messi Targeted by Joan Jordan During Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Midfielder Desperately Attempts to Pull Argentine to the Floor (Watch Video).

Pep Guardiola Confirms Eric Garcia Will Join Manchester City

Eric Garcia will join Barcelona in the summer as a free agent, confirmed. Pep Guardiola: "Eric is going to play I think at Barcelona...”. 🔵🔴 #mcfc #fcb Eric will sign his contract until June 2026. No other clubs involved [Arsenal, PSG...] in the race. 🤝 @City_Xtra https://t.co/DTuYHMK1nV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 28, 2021

"Eric Garcia is like a son. He was a guy last season that after lockdown was our best central defender,” the former Barcelona manager was quoted as saying by Goal. “He never made a mistake and played in the quarter-final of the Champions League. He was not selected in the last two games and it broke my heart. That is why it is difficult for all the managers when you have a squad. You cannot imagine what it means,” he added.

Garcia, who has already appeared four times for the Spain national team, was rumoured to join Barcelona in January, But both clubs failed to reach an agreement on the transfer fee. City had demanded 20 million Euros for the highly-rated prospect but senior figures at Camp Nou had refused to pay such a high fee, who was going to be a free agent in June. Barcelona could finally be landing their target.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2021 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).