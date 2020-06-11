Borussia Dortmund received a huge boost ahead of Saturday’s match against Fortuna Dusseldorf as the Black and Yellow welcomed back captain Marco Reus and teenage sensation Erling Haaland. The duo returned to training on Thursday with the Norwegian looking set to take part in the next game. Lucian Favre has been without the two stars for quite some time as Dortmund look to secure Champions League qualification for next season. Erling Haaland’s 11-Worded Interview After Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke, Bundesliga 2019- 2020 Reminds Fans of Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Watch Video).

Erling Haaland since joining the club in January has been sensational, scoring 10 goals in 11 Bundesliga games. The 19-year-old hobbled off during their 1-0 defeat against Bayern Munich which seemingly ended any hopes of winning the title for the first time since 2012. However, the Norwegian has now returned and looks ready to feature in the next game. Bundesliga Chief Christian Siefert Takes A Jibe at Erling Haaland, Says ‘If Haaland Is So Good Then Why Is He at Dortmund?’.

‘Erling Haaland did everything in training yesterday and looks good. Otherwise, everyone else who was available last week is okay.’ Said Dortmund coach Lucian Favre while giving an update on the Norwegian striker.

🎙 Favre prematch presser: “Erling Haaland did everything in training yesterday and looks good. Otherwise, everyone else who was available last week is okay." pic.twitter.com/mWvGlCRB4B — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) June 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Marco Reus has not featured for the first team since February due to a thigh injury. The German international is enjoying a fine season, netting 12 goals and assisting 7 times in 26 appearances this season.

Even returning to training, Reus is not yet match fit. ‘We’re happy that Marco is training with us again and we all hope that he can play as soon as possible. Unfortunately, I cannot give a more precise forecast yet.’ Said Favre in a pre-match conference.

🎙 Favre prematch presser: “We’re happy that Marco is training with us again and we all hope that he can play as soon as possible. Unfortunately, I cannot give a more precise forecast yet." pic.twitter.com/RhlWVHSipU — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) June 11, 2020

Borussia Dortmund are second in the league table and have a four-point lead over third-placed RB Leipzig. With the title already out of reach, second place and Champions League qualification is the best Dortmund can hope for and return of Erling Haaland and Marco Reus will surely help them achieve that objective.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2020 08:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).