Everton FC Player Reports Coronavirus Symptoms, First-Team Squad Kept in Self-Isolation

Coronavirus has spread all around the world and various people have been affected by this epidemic. The outbreak has had a huge impact in the sporting world as a number of matches have been suspended or are played behind closed doors in order to prevent the spread of the pandemic. Earlier it was reported that Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi have been tested positive for COVID-19 and now a player from Premier League team Everton is also showing symptoms of the virus. Mikel Arteta Tests Positive For Coronavirus: Premier League to Hold Emergency Meeting Following Arsenal Coach's COVID-19 Diagnosis.

According to recent reports from England, a member of Everton FC, whose name is yet to be known, has reported coronavirus symptoms. Due to this, the entire squad has been kept in self-isolation until the test results are back. After the recent cases of COVID-19 in the English league, the officials have decided to have an emergency meeting on March 13, 2020 (Friday) to make a decision about the current situation. Manchester United Legend Gary Neville Slams Premier League After Mikel Arteta’s Coronavirus Diagnosis.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea have shut down their training grounds and advised the players to be in self-isolation take care of their personal hygiene until the issue has been resolved. Earlier, Juventus defender Daniele Rugani was also tested positive for COVID-19 and the player has been kept in quarantine until further notice.

With players and managers in the Premier League being severely affected by the pandemic the officials could take a decision to suspend the league but it is yet to be seen. Serie A have already stated that no matches will be played until April 3 while La Liga have cancelled their next two matchdays.