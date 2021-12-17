Chelsea faced Everton last night at the Stamford Bridge in the EPL 2021-22 match. The match resulted in a 1-1 draw and this was already disappointing for the home team. To add to their upset, were the chants from stands by the fans. The fans were heard shouting, "Chelsea Rent Boy," and so on. This surely did not go down well with Everton and they took to social media and condemned the same. They took to social media and posted a long note saying that the fans should refrain from homophobic chanting in future. Chelsea vs Everton Ends With Shocking 1-1 Draw, EPL 2021-22 Title Race Gets Interesting.

Everton LGBTQ+ group Rainbow Toffees shared the tweet about the chats on social media. Post this, Everton took to social media and explained that this kind of behaviour is unacceptable. Talking about the game, no goals were scored by either side until half-time. Only at the 70th minute of the game, Mason Mount scored a goal and took the team to 1-0. But much to their disappointment, Jarrad Branthwaite netted an equaliser four minutes later. 1-1 was the final score at the final whistle. Check out the post by Everton below.

Tweet:

pic.twitter.com/TctLzIklLQ

The home team lined up with 3-2-4-1 formation whereas, Everton got on to the field with 5-4-1 formation. The home team dominated the possession as they had the ball for 81 per cent of the time and the rest was handled by the visiting team. Chelsea took 23 shots out of which 10 ended up being on target whereas. Everton took 5 shots and three ended up being on target.

