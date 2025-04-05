Arsenal, second in the English Premier League points table with 61 points from 30 matches played, face Everton in an away tie this evening. Mikel Arteta’s team trail league leaders Liverpool by 8 points and the equation for them is straightforward - win all their remaining matches and hope for a catastrophic Liverpool debacle. The Gunners head into this match on the back of two wins and their form in recent times has been good. Opponents Everton are 15th and with four draws and a defeat in their last five matches, the Toffees need a positive result soon to turn around their fortunes. Everton versus Arsenal will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 5:00 PM IST. Arsenal Defender Gabriel Magalhaes Ruled Out for 2024–25 Season After Hamstring Injury.

Orel Mangala, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dwight McNeil will miss out for Everton due to injuries. Beto will lead the attack for the home side with Jack Harrison and Carlos Alcaraz on the wings. James Garner and Idrissa Gueye will form the double pivot in midfield with an aim to sit back and shield the backline led by Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski.

Gabriel is set to miss the remainder of the season for Arsenal which is a massive blow for them. Mikel Merino, Gabriel Martinelli, and Ethan Nwaneri will form the front three for the visitors. Jorginho should get a game in central midfield with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard orchestrating play from central areas. Premier League 2024–25: Bukayo Saka Scores in Arsenal’s Win Over Fulham on Injury Return; Anthony Elanga’s Goal Seals Nottingham Forest’s Victory Over Manchester United.

When is Everton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Arsenal will take on Everton in the Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, April 5. The Everton vs Arsenal match is set to be played at the Goodison Park in Liverpool and it starts at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Everton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is the Star Sports Network which will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Everton vs Arsenal live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. For Everton vs Arsenal online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Everton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Everton vs Arsenal live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Arsenal will dominate this game from the onset and should secure a 0-2 victory here.

