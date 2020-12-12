Everton will host Chelsea in the upcoming fixture of the Premier League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Goodison Park on December 13 (Saturday Night). The Toffees – who are standing at 10th position in the team standings – haven’t enjoyed a great run lately and will be desperate to get a victory under their belt. After winning their first four games this season, Everton lost the plot out of nowhere and only picked up five points in last seven games. To the contrary, Chelsea are moving along smoothly under Frank Lampard. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant information regarding EVE vs CHE clash. Bruno Fernandes Bags Premier League Player of the Month For the Third Time In 2020.

Chelsea were last defeated way back in September against Tottenham Hotspur and that too in a penalty shoot. However, they have performed well as a unit since then and will take the field as firm favourites. Notably, the Blues – who are currently third in the team standings with 22 points – can also go past Tottenham and Liverpool to attain the top position after winning the upcoming clash. Chelsea even dominate the head-to-head record with 73 wins in 184 games. 57 matches went in Toffees’ favour while the remaining 54 meetings resulted in a draw. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the live streaming details. John Terry Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About Chelsea's Most Successful Captain of All-Time.

When is Everton vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Everton vs Chelsea match in Premier League 2019-20 will take place on December 13, 2020 (Saturday Night). The match will be played at Goodison Park and will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Everton vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of Everton vs Chelsea match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2021-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels and catch live action on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Everton vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Premier League 2020-21 can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of Everton vs Chelsea match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2020 08:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).